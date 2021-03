Reading Time: < 1 minute

A message for the victims at Brussels Airport on the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, 22 March 2021.

On the same day in 2016 a total of 31 people were killed, and hundreds of others injured in terrorist attacks in the Brussels Airport and on the Maalbeek Metro station for which the so-called ‘Islamic State’ (IS) later had claimed responsibility.

Maelbeek Metro Station during events held for the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE LICOPPE / POOL

Belgium’s King Philippe (2-L) and Queen Mathilde (L), stand beside Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (2-R), at Brussels Airport during events held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium.

Airport workers lay flowers at Brussels Airport during events held for the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

