Photo Story: Container ship Ever Given arrives in Rotterdam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The container ship Ever Given arrives at the ECT (Europe Container Terminals) Delta terminal in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, early Thursday.

The container ship that last March blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, arrived in Rotterdam to unload and load containers.

The vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

Roughly 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The 400-metre (1,312-foot) vessel, which is carrying about 18,300 containers, left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.

Photo: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL