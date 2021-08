China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong drop in July m/m China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell nearly 29% in July after a sharp rise in June, Hong Kon...

UPDATE – At least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded in the explosions at Kabul airport WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - There were at least two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a huge ...

German consumer morale drops heading into September- GfK The mood among German consumers darkened heading into September as accelerating inflation and risin...

Bavarian leader reaffirms support for Laschet despite poll dip Bavarian premier Markus Soeder on Thursday rejected calls for him to replace Armin Laschet as conse...

Australian businesses were spending big before lockdowns bit Australian business investment jumped to two-year highs in the June quarter as firms ramped up spen...

New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under...

UK car output falls to lowest July level since 1950s British car output fell to its lowest July level since 1956 as a global shortage of semi-conductor ...

Irish consumer sentiment ticks back up, mood still guarded Irish consumer sentiment improved marginally in August, largely but not entirely reversing last mon...

Light pollution from street lamps linked to insect loss Scientists say light pollution may be contributing to "worrying" declines in insects seen in recent...