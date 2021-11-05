Preloader

Photo Story – COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

Environmental activists participate in a protest on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, 04 November 2021. The COP26 climate conference is being held until November 12 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

VIA EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

