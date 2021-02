Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aquatic bird in that lives in the wooded places in the urban areas, in the canton of Desamparados, in east of San Jose, Costa Rica, 24 February 2021. The Government of Costa Rica announced on 24 February 2021 the creation of Urban Natural Parks, a new category of the nature project that aims to conserve ecosystems that interact with cities.

VIA EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

