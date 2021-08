Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bangladeshi women wait to receive a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a makeshift vaccine center in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 August 2021. According to the Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the nationwide mass vaccination program starts of its vaccination drive aimed at injecting 3.5 million people in six days.

VIA EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM