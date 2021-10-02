A member of the clinical staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) cares for a patient with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 01 October 2021. Palestinians receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at the temporary vaccination center in Gaza City amid a noticeable increase in the number of daily infections and deaths.
Photo Story – COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza Strip
