Photo Story: COVID-19 vaccination in Istanbul, Turkey

Elderly Turkish people wait for their turn for vaccination against COVID-19 with Sinovac’s vaccine at the Sancaktepe Education and Research Hospital, in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 January 2021. Turkey began mass vaccinations against COVID-19 starting with health workers on 14 January after the Chinese Sinovac vaccine received emergency approval.

Turkey on 25 January received 6.5 million more doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 from China as the nationwide vaccination began for those aged 80 and older.

EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

