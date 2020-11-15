Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Cow Worship Day in Nepal

1 Min Read
A family bows in front of a cow during the ‘Gai Puja’, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 November 2020.

The Tihar festival is the second most important event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebration people worship cows, considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

Via EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
