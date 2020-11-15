Photo Story: Cow Worship Day in Nepal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A family bows in front of a cow during the ‘Gai Puja’, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 November 2020.

The Tihar festival is the second most important event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebration people worship cows, considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

Via EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

