Photo Story: Cow Worship Day in Nepal

A family bows in front of a cow during the ‘Gai Puja’, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 November 2020.
The Tihar festival is the second most important event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebration people worship cows, considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.
Via EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
15th November 2020
Lego has unveiled the perfect lockdown activity - their largest ever 9,036-piece set of the Roman Colosseum.
The model, which will take two-weeks to finish, is an impressive 10.6 inches high, 20.4 inches wide and 23 inches deep, making it the lar...
15th November 2020
Early in the pandemic, a few cities and countries around the world began testing sewage for evidence of the coronavirus, hoping to detect rising infections early.
Now some researchers are fine-tuning that strategy by moving upstream to test waste...
15th November 2020
Heartbreaking footage of a mother screaming that she has lost her baby as a migrant boat sinks in the Mediterranean Sea has been released by a charity.
"I'm not going to see my baby. I lost my baby. Why me? Where's my baby?" the woman cries at he...
15th November 2020
Lightning lights up the sky over Gaza sea during a storm in Gaza City, on Sunday 15 November 2020.
Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
15th November 2020
Ice swimmers known as 'Walruses' swim in the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, 15 November 2020.
Temperatures in Warsaw were reported at 11 degrees Celsius.
Ice swimmers known as 'Walruses' on Sunday swim in the Vistula River in Warsaw, Polan...
15th November 2020
On the penultimate Sunday of the liturgical year, Pope Francis reflected on the Parable of the Talents in St Matthew’s Gospel. Jesus shares this parable in His discourse on the end times, immediately before His Passion, death, and resurrection.
T...
15th November 2020
Australia’s climate will continue to warm, resulting in prolonged wildfire seasons and less rain in the southeast and southwest that will lead to more frequent droughts, the country’s weather bureau warned.
Australia’s changing climate patterns c...
15th November 2020
As the vaccine hailed the greatest scientific breakthrough in 100 years, there is no doubt the solution to the coronavirus pandemic will become a household name, just like Aspirin and even Viagra.
Although the pharmaceutical giants manufacturing ...
15th November 2020
Italy’s assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sunday’s Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue.
Evani has steppe...
15th November 2020
A Kenyan newly wed couple pose for a photo while at a photo session during their wedding ceremony in Kiambu, Kenya.
Kenyan President Kenyatta announced on 04 November 2020 the extension of a nationwide COVID-19 night curfew from 10pm to 4am...
