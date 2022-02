Reading Time: < 1 minute

A work by British artist Ian Davenport, titled ‘Poured Staircase,’ is on display as part of the exhibition ‘Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art’ at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome, Italy.

The show curated by Danilo Eccher runs from 19 February 2022 to 08 March 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI