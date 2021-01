Reading Time: < 1 minute

Citizens and workers repair a destroyed house in the Strasnik village, near Petrinja, 04 January 2021.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Croatia on 29 December 2020 left many houses in Petrinja, Sisak and the Glina area damaged or destroyed many and another 4.2 magnitude aftershock was measured earlier on 04 January 2021.

The 29 December 2020 earthquake left numerous people injured and at least seven people dead.

A man walks in front of a destroyed house in the Strasnik village, near Petrinja.

A man with a dog in front of a destroyed house in the Strasnik village, near Petrinja.

A woman walks with some children near tents set up as temporary shelters in the Strasnik village.

Citizens and workers repair a destroyed house in the Strasnik village.

Via EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

