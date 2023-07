Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look at panels displaying information about the European Union (EU) on Croatia’s 10-year-anniversary of EU membership, in Zagreb, Croatia.

Croatia applied for membership on 21 February 2003, official candidate status was granted on 18 June 2004, and negotiations started on 3 October 2005. The last of the negotiating chapters was closed on 30 June 2011.

On 01 July 2013, Croatia became the then 28th member of the European Union.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

