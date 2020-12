Reading Time: < 1 minute

A composite image compares the crowd size at Sydney’s Circular Quay on New Year’s Eve of 31 December 2019 (L) and of 31 December 2020, in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia (issued 31 December 2020).

People were asked to stay home on 31 December 2020 and watch the fireworks on television due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS / DEAN LEWINS

