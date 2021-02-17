Photo Story: CT scans of a mummy of an ancient Egyptian King

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Seqenenre-Taa-II (issued 17 February 2021).

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said a new study using computerized tomography (CT) scan image for the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Seqenenre-Taa-II showed he had suffered several severe head injuries that were hidden by embalmers and suggests he was killed in his 40s in the 16th century BC while fighting Egypt’s invaders from the Hyksos.



Handout photos made available by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows computerized tomography (CT) scan image for the skull of mummy of ancient Egyptian King Seqenenre-Taa-II.

An undated handout photo made available by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Seqenenre-Taa-II .

Via EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES

