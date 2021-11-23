Preloader

Photo Story – Cumbre Vieja Volcano as seen from El Paso

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Smoke and lava rises from the Cumbre Vieja volcano seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 22 November 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September and has spewn out smoke, ashes and lava since then.

VIA EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero

Once you're here...