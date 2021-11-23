Smoke and lava rises from the Cumbre Vieja volcano seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 22 November 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September and has spewn out smoke, ashes and lava since then.
Photo Story – Cumbre Vieja Volcano as seen from El Paso
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
