A visitor views an artwork by British artist Jon Burgerman during the media preview of an exhibition entitled ‘Cuteness Factor’ at the Ludwig Museum in Budapest, Hungary.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 23 June to 12 November.

The new temporary exhibition presents and contextualises the theme of cuteness, a current tendency in contemporary fine art.

Via EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

