Reading Time: < 1 minute

Czech freediver David Vencl reacts after setting a new world record for the longest swim under ice at Lake Vapenka, near Teplice, Czech Republic.

Vencl, a Teplice freediver and winter swimmer, swam a distance of 80.9 meters under the ice of 30 centimetres thickness in one breath and without a wetsuit shortly after noon on 23 February to set a new Guinness World Record.

Czech freediver David Vencl celebrates after setting a new world record for the longest swim under ice at Lake Vapenka, near Teplice, Czech Republic.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...