Photo Story: Czech National Ballet rehearses amid coronavirus restrictions in Prague

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dancers of the Czech National Ballet perform during a general rehearsal for a live broadcast of ‘The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol’ at the National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Czech government decided all theatre events are prohibited from 12 October 2020 due to new measures to counter a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Therefore the Czech National Ballet and Czech Television decided to provide this traditional Christmas ballet performance in front of an empty audience by live television broadcast in the pre-Christmas time in compliance with strict hygiene measures. The project aims to be a symbolic expression that giving joy is meaningful and important in happy as well as difficult times.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Like this: Like Loading...