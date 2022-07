Reading Time: < 1 minute

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (L) welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) prior to College of the European Commission visit on the very first day of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, in Litomysl, Czech Republic, 01 July 2022.

The Czech Republic’s second presidency of the European Council begins on 01 July 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK