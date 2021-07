Sinopharm’s COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly – study Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease amon...

Photo Story – Daily life amid COVID-19 pandemic in Victoria, Australia A person wearing a face mask is seen in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 July 2021. Victoria has ...

Turkey’s coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels Turkey's new coronavirus cases have doubled in just over two weeks to 9,586, its highest since ...

Germany tightens rules for unvaccinated travellers from Spain, Netherlands Germany is classifying Spain and the Netherlands as areas with a high incidence of coronavirus,...

Heavy rain forecast in Belgium for the weekend The government of the Walloon region in Belgium has warned that vigilance is needed this weeken...

WHO urges collaboration on virus origin after China rejects inquiry plan The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Friday for all countries to work together to inve...

Migrant boat carrying 45 people sinks south of Turkey A migrant boat carrying 45 people has sunk to the south of Turkey, and Turkish naval ships and ...

Pope to skip Sunday Mass but will make regular noon address – Vatican Pope Francis will skip a Mass on Sunday that he had been scheduled to say before his recent sur...

Croatia tightens controls on Adriatic coast to safeguard tourist season Croatia has decided to tighten controls against the spread of COVID-19 along its Adriatic coast...