Photo Story: Daily life in Beijing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People ride sleds and ice bicycles on the frozen surface of Qianhai Lake, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) pandemic, in Beijing, China, 13 January 2021.

China had its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in more than five months with 115 new COVID-19 cases reported on 12 January by China’s national health authority. Three cities are in lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

According to the National Health Commission, an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive at China’s Wuhan on 14 January to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate COVID-19.

EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

