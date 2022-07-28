Photo Story: Damage to the historic Saint Catherine church following the earthquake in the Philippines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a damaged altar inside the historic Saint Catherine church following an earthquake in Tayum, Abra province, Philippines, 28 July 2022.

At least five people were killed and more than 150 injured when a strong quake with a 7.0 magnitude intensity jolted the Cordillera region on 27 July, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

More than 800 aftershocks were felt in the mountainous central Luzon island since the quake hit, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Via EPA-EFE/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ