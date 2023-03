Reading Time: < 1 minute

An excavator rescues vehicles in flood waters after deadly floods hit Sanliurfa, Turkey.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 16 people were killed in the flood disaster in the cities of Adiyaman and Sanliurfa which were devastated by a powerful earthquake on 06 February 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/STR

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first