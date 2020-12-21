Photo Story: Decorations for Christmas celebrations in Bangkok

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People wearing protective face masks walk beneath a light installation as part of Christmas decorations outside a mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Malls and local stores use festive decorations hoping to attract customers and revive businesses hurt by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Performers prepare for a show at a Christmas fair outside a mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thailand is testing tens of thousands of people for Covid-19 after an outbreak at a shrimp market led to the biggest surge in cases in the country, which had appeared to have almost eradicated the virus.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive over recent days, mostly migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, where coronavirus was detected late last week. Cases have since been reported elsewhere, including in Bangkok, which is 45km away by road.

A clown wearing a face shield makes balloon animals for children at a Christmas fair outside a mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said the virus was under control but urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing. “We will have to cut the epidemic cycle quickly. We already have experience in handling it,” he wrote in a post on Facebook

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

