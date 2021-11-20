Photo Story: Demonstration against coronavirus measures in Vienna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take part in a demonstration against the measures of the Austrian government to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the Heldenplatz square in Vienna, Austria, 20 November 2021.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a mandatory vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by February 2022, and a general nationwide lockdown to stem the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, starting from 22 November.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

