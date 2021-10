Reading Time: < 1 minute

Protester Steve Bray sits on a toilet outside n10 Downing Street during a demonstration against the dumping of raw sewage into UK rivers in London, Britain, 26 October 2021. The Conservative Party is coming under pressure for voting against a bill which would have cracked down on water companies pumping raw sewage into the UK’s rivers and seas.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN