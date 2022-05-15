Demonstration on Sunday in Tunis against Tunisian President Kais Saied

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisians shout slogans during a demonstration against Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia.

Tunisians protest against the latest measures taken by President Kais Saied, which they describe as a coup.

Thousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order and rejecting his replacement of the independent electoral commission with one he named himself.

Saied has entrenched his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer, dismissing parliament, moving to rule by decree and saying he will replace the democratic constitution through a referendum.

Saied denies a coup, saying his intervention was legal and necessary to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation at the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite who had taken control of government.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s economy and public finances are in crisis and the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package amid widespread poverty and hardship.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA