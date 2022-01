Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danish Queen Margrethe II arrives to attend the Danish Parliament’s celebration of her 50th Regent’s Anniversary at Christiansborg Caste, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2022. Queen Margrethe II acceded Denmark’s throne in 1972.

The country marks the accession anniversary with low-key celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, public celebrations have been delayed to later in September 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen