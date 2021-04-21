Photo Story – Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

People walk through the ‘Say Their Names’ cemetery that memorializes black Americans killed by police, as celebrations continue at the George Floyd Square after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 20 April 2021. Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
