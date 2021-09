Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors climb at the Aerial Climbing, a recently renovated area of the Athletics Forest of the Digital Art Museum ‘teamLab Borderless’ in Tokyo, Japan, 01 September 2021. This 10,000 square meter popular digital art museum is taking active measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus by limiting the number of visitors.

VIA EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON