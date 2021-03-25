Photo Story – Director-General of the United Nations Office at press conference in Geneva

UK talking to vaccine manufacturers to address pinch points Britain is in constant contact with the manufacturers of its vaccines to understand ...

Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot, as infections surge NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India has put a temporary hold on all major exports&...

Malta: Youth employment rate drops by five points in a year The rate of employment among the 15-24 age bracket stood at 47.3 in the last quester of 2020, a decr...

U.S. COVID response could have avoided hundreds of thousands of deaths – research The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pand...

Denmark extends suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot amid doubts Denmark on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots for anoth...

Northern Ireland leader tells UK to ‘back off’ on abortion Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Jo...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny alleges sleep deprivation ‘torture’, lack of medical care MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sai...

Malta: Three in ten inactive women choose personal life Just under 32 percent of inactive women in the final quarter of last year said they were not working...

U.S. transport chief Buttigieg not endorsing banning gas-vehicles after 2035 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday he was unaware of...