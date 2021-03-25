Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, speaks about the United Nations Geneva lessons learned from 2020 and priorities for 2021, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 March 2021.
Photo Story – Director-General of the United Nations Office at press conference in Geneva
