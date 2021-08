Greece says EU not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows The European Union is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and m...

Germany arrests British embassy staff member suspected of spying for Russia German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in ...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro rolls out tanks to cover his weak position The clouds of dark exhaust spewing from aging tanks and amphibious vehicles rolling past far-right ...

Taliban could take Afghan capital in 90 days- U.S. intelligence Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over in 9...

Wildfire rips through Algeria, killing 42 people including soldiers Forest fires in Algeria killed 42 people on Tuesday, including 25 soldiers deployed to he...

Polish govt counting on majority for media reform, says spokesman after mass protests The Polish government thinks it will have a majority to pass an amendment to the Broadcas...

Melbourne COVID lockdown extended for week after 20 new cases reported Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after r...

Chinese court sentences Canadian Spavor to 11 years in espionage case A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenc...

UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest ...