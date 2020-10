Reading Time: < 1 minute

A girl pose for photos with exhibits from Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore in Singapore.

The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of the beloved Japanese manga character Doraemon from the popular animated series and comics of the same name.

The exhibition featuring the robot cat cultural icon at the National Museum of Singapore will run until 27 December 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

