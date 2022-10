Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pet dog inside a vehicle receives a blessing with holy water from a Catholic priest at a commercial mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Sunday.

A drive thru pet blessing was held ahead of World Animal Day which is annually observed on 04 October and coincides with the Catholic feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals.

Photo:EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

