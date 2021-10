Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit a makeshift pandal made with wood, metal and bamboo under a theme ‘Unrestricted’ by artist Susanta Paul during Durga Puja festival celebrations in Kolkata, India, 11 October 2021. Bengalis all over the world will be marking the Durga Puja festival, representing the victory of good over evil and the celebration of female power, from 11 to 15 October 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY