Members of the local carnival association ‘De Flierefluiters’ (lit. The Flute whistlers) are working on their float in Hoeven, The Netherlands.

Although it is not certain what carnival in 2021 will look like because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and rising figures of Covid-19 infections, some associations are continuing to build their carnival floats and wagons.

Via EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

