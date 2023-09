Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch Princess Alexia smiles as she names the Royal Van Oord company’s trailing suction hopper dredger ‘Vox Alexia’, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 09 September 2023.

It was the first official appointment for the eighteen-year-old second daughter of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Via EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group