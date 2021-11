Reading Time: < 1 minute

A giant Christmas tree adorns a central park at a commercial mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

As the Philippines continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination nationwide and lockdown protocols are slowly being eased, commercial establishments are preparing for the upcoming Christmas season in December with early decorations to lure patrons who are gradually being allowed to visit public leisure venues.

Via EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA