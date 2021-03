Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat SUEZ, Egypt, March 27 (Reuters) - Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Cana...

UPDATED: Myanmar security forces kill over 100 protesters in ‘horrifying’ day of bloodshed Myanmar security forces killed 114 people, including some children, in a brutal crackdown on pro-de...

Bloomsbury raises profit view as book purchases soar during lockdowns Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury said profit for fiscal year 2020 will be significantly above ...

Merkel’s party “in free fall”, poll shows, as Greens gain Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has slumped three percentage points...

Sweden saw lower 2020 death spike than much of Europe Sweden, which has shunned the strict lockdowns that have choked much of the global economy, eme...

Photo Story: Building collapse in Egypt’s Cairo leaves several dead A man reacts in the aftermath of a residential building collapse in Gesr Al Suez, Cairo, Egypt, 27 ...

Photo Story: Easter feeling in Latvia People enjoy the installations of the Easter decoration in Ogre, Latvia. Residents and guests of...

Exhibits from the Vatican Museums at the Royal Castle in Warsaw Various exhibits are on display at a presentation in the Royal Library of the Royal Castle in Warsa...

COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK’s ONS says The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at a...