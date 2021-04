Reading Time: < 1 minute

A girl and a boy throw water at each other on Wet Monday in a private garden in Szczecin, northwestern Poland, 05 April 2021.

Wet Monday is a Catholic celebration held on Easter Monday mostly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and some parts of western Ukraine.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown it is forbidden to celebrate this holiday in public.

Via EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

