Photo Story: Eating out in Argentina in times of pandemic

Three women wait for their order inside a dome for the isolation of customers in a restaurant, in the town of San Miguel, in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A woman walks with a tray in a restaurant equipped with domes for the isolation of its customers, in the town of San Miguel, in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Seven months after the first death in Argentina from coronavirus, the authorities are unable to lower the contagion curve, which now increases in the interior of the country after a few months in which the capital was the epicentre, while restrictions on mobility are maintained.
At present the authorities no longer speak of quarantine, and although there are still restrictions, most businesses were able to reopen their doors, all complying with strict protocols, although for other establishments, such as gyms, discos and shopping centres enabled the opening.
Via EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
14th October 2020
Britain's travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored support as it published figures showing how the pandemic has sapped demand for the overseas trips that are its lifeblood.
ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, said that between February and July 2020, which included the country's three-month lockdown period, only 15% of 2,...
14th October 2020
To fill gaps exposed by COVID-19 and ensure that health systems can face future threats to public health, an ambitious EU health programme is needed, say MEPs.
On Wednesday, the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted its report on the programme for the EU's action in the health sector, the so-called “EU4Health Programme” with 74 votes to 5 and 1 abstention.
MEPs...
14th October 2020
14th October 2020
Transmission of the new coronavirus from mothers to newborns is rare, doctors from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center reported on in JAMA Pediatrics.
They studied 101 babies born to 100 mothers with COVID-19, including 10 whose mothers had been severely ill. Almost all of the babies tested negative for the virus, while tests in two newborns had indeterminate result...
14th October 2020
“Hello dad, I’ve just spent the worst ten days of my life, knowing that you were there "alone" fighting against evil and not being able to see, talk, hug, hold, I would do anything to be there near you,” the Roma legend wrote on Instagram.
“Now my life will be different, because I grew up with important values and that’s why I want to thank you dad, for everything you did for me, for making me...
14th October 2020
A visitor looks at a painting after the ceremonial opening of an exhibition of Irish artist Sean Scully's life's works 'Passenger – A Retrospective' in the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, Hungary.
The exhibition showcases almost hundred works of Scully, one of the most important contemporary representatives of abstract art.
Wearing protective masks against the infection ...
14th October 2020
Juventus have been handed the 3-0 victory by default and Napoli docked one point, as the Disciplinary Commission rules the Partenopei didn’t follow the COVID-19 protocol.
Napoli did not make the trip to Turin for the Serie A Week 3 fixture on October 4 due to it being banned from travelling by the local ASL (health authority), which urged the team to self-isolate as a precaution.
Juve and t...
14th October 2020
Compared to last year, total remuneration in Malta increased by 2.8 percent, driven mainly by sectors that have steadily kept up the demand for employees, particularly those least affected by the pandemic or those affected positively.
These increases in remuneration highlight the value attached to such positions in the light of sustained demand for highly competent and professional individuals...
14th October 2020
Italian sports journalist Gianfranco De Laurentis, the historical face of Rai TV, and who is synonymous to television programs such as 'Dribbling' and 'Eurogol', died at the age of 81.
De Laurentis was also the head of the sport department of Rai between 1993 and 1994.
The Roman journalist leaves to mourn him his wife Mirella and children Roberto and Paolo.
14th October 2020
Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly.
Germany has secured 9 million so-called antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and cost about 5 euros ($5.90) each. That would, in theory, cover more than 1...
