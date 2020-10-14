Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Eating out in Argentina in times of pandemic

Three women wait for their order inside a dome for the isolation of customers in a restaurant, in the town of San Miguel, in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A woman walks with a tray in a restaurant equipped with domes for the isolation of its customers, in the town of San Miguel, in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Seven months after the first death in Argentina from coronavirus, the authorities are unable to lower the contagion curve, which now increases in the interior of the country after a few months in which the capital was the epicentre, while restrictions on mobility are maintained.

At present the authorities no longer speak of quarantine, and although there are still restrictions, most businesses were able to reopen their doors, all complying with strict protocols, although for other establishments, such as gyms, discos and shopping centres enabled the opening.

Via EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
