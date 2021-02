Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial photo shows the damage left by the landslide in Chunchi, Chimborazo Province, Ecuador, on 15 February 2021. Chunchi, an Andean town located in the Ecuadorian province of Chimborazo, remains vigilant after a mountain collapsed on 12 February in the neighboring La Armenia village, burying houses and animals. There were no human victims.

EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

