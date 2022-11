Reading Time: < 1 minute

An effigy of Britain’s former Prime Minister Liz Truss is unveiled in Edenbridge, Britain. The effigy created by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society will be burnt as part of Bonfire Night Celebrations on 05 November 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

