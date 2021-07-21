Indian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Kolkata, Eastern India, 21 July 2021. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy.
Photo Story – Eid al-Adha preparation in Kolkata, India
