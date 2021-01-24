Photo Story: Endangered Siamese crocodile spotted in Thailand’s National Park

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo taken with a camera trap and released by the Kaeng Krachan National Park shows a freshwater Siamese crocodile crawling at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, Thailand (issued 24 January 2021).

A rare sighting of an endangered freshwater Siamese crocodile has been captured by a camera trap, the second time spotted in a decade, at Kaeng Krachan National Park near the Thai-Myanmar border. It is estimated that only about 20 Siamese crocodiles are left in the wild, mainly caused by hunting and habitat loss.

EPA-EFE/KAENG KRACHAN NATIONAL PARK

