An Indian security official stands guard during the questioning of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 25 March 2021. Mehbooba appeared before the ED after she was summoned by the agency in a money laundering case.
Photo Story – Enforcement Directorate office questions former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, India
