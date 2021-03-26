India, Photo Story

Photo Story – Enforcement Directorate office questions former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, India

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Indian security official stands guard during the questioning of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 25 March 2021. Mehbooba appeared before the ED after she was summoned by the agency in a money laundering case.

epa09095362 An Indian security officer stands guard during the questioning of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 25 March 2021. Mehbooba appeared before the ED after she was summoned by the agency in a money laundering case. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

VIA EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

You may want to read...

%d bloggers like this: