A view of intense eruptive activity that occurred on Etna volcano with a spectacular fire fountain from the south-east crater accompanied by the emission of an eruptive cloud that exceeded the height of nine kilometers above sea level driven by the wind eastwards, Catania, Italy, 23 June 2021. The magnitude of the volcanic tremor is on average values with decreasing trend. The new eruptive phase of the highest active volcano in Europe does not, at the moment, have any impact on the operation of the international airport Vincenzo Bellini in Catania.
Photo Story – Etna volcanic eruption in Italy
Reading Time: < 1 minute