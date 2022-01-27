Photo Story: EU Parliament commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Margot Friedlander, aged 101, a German Holocaust survivor and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (L) attend a mini plenary session of the European Parliament to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brussels, Belgium, 27 January 2022.

🔴NOW: The European Parliament commemorates the International Holocaust Remembrance Day https://t.co/Kjqugc1xhQ — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) January 27, 2022

During the special plenary session on Thursday, MEPs paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. The event was organised 77 years after the liberation of the Nazi camp Auschwitz. Parliament President Roberta Metsola opened the event and Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, 100, addressed MEPs.

Photo – EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET