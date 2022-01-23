Photo Story: European anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take part in a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to a protest against the way the EU governments imposed ‘disproportionate measures that violate human rights’, as organiser ‘Europeans United’ puts it, to curb the Omicron variant wave of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

The Belgian government on 21 January announced it will introduce a three-tier system dubbed ‘barometer’ with corresponding measures for the culture, events, and hospitality industries in the light of countries around the globe fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET