A handout photo made available by the press office of the Municipality of Venice (Comune di Venezia) of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) with Italian Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro during a trip on a gondola in Venice, northeastern Italy, 26 May 2023.

Von der Leyen is in Venice where she addressed the New European Bauhaus collateral event during the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia.

Photo – EPA-EFE/MUNICIPALITY OF VENICE

